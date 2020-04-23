Clarence Page: A new national health threat

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

One of the most frustrating things about the protests aimed at reopening the economy ... is that we all ultimately want the same thing. We want to resume what used to be business as usual.

The problem is that we all have different ideas about reopening times.

"I'm with everybody," said President Donald Trump when asked about it in a Sunday news conference. "I'm with everybody."

Right. That was the same day that a man and woman in Denver, who identified themselves as health care workers, dressed in full scrubs and with masks, made international news by standing silently with their arms crossed to block a line of cars and trucks.

As captured by a news photographer, Alyson McClaran, the scene echoed the iconic "Tank Man" who faced off against Chinese tanks in the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests.

Colorado, along with Ohio, Minnesota and Kentucky, among other states, saw similar protests. In Illinois, a group called Reopen Illinois plans to hold rallies in Springfield and Chicago on May 1. On its Facebook page, the group says it trusts "the people to make the best decisions on how to protect our own livelihoods and businesses."