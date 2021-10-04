Clarence Page: A message in a verdict

At the same time, a new focus was swinging toward Kelly’s associates and lingering questions about how many strings he and his support network had to pull to keep him out of prison — and why had the charges not been taken more seriously earlier?

As film star Jada Pinkett Smith said in a video tweet, “I really don’t want to believe that it’s because Black girls don’t matter enough. Or is that the reason?”

Good question. As an African American I have to say that we can’t blame our widespread indifference or, in some cases, hostility to probes of Kelly’s scandalous private life on white racism. It is just as racist and, not to mention, sexist to presume such allegations are not worth pursuing. It is also self-defeating and self-destructive.

Yet, we also have to guard against any efforts to adopt a lynch-mob mentality that would rush to judgment in these cases or any others. Everyone deserves to have the right to due process. That includes the right to be presumed innocent until proved guilty.

But, just as we want to guard the rights of the accused, we can’t neglect the rights of the accusers. As Pinkett Smith says, Black girl’s lives matter too, along with everybody else’s.

That’s why we turn to the courts and due process works. It can be slow and cumbersome, but it’s more reliable than the court of public opinion.

Clarence Page writes for the Chicago Tribune.

