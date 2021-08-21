Clarence Page: A good idea gone bad

In his televised statement, a day earlier, Biden tried to shift blame to his predecessor Donald Trump, who forged an agreement with the Taliban to withdraw by May 1. Biden pushed that back to coincide with the anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. But since the Taliban wasn’t honoring the agreement, Biden wasn’t particularly obligated either.

Even if the U.S. had broken the deal, it would not necessarily mean we would need to send more troops to join the roughly 2,500 American military “advisers” already in the country. We might have continued the existing state of affairs by using air cover to contain Taliban advances before they invaded the cities.

But, after 20 years of war, Biden was too impatient for that. In a sentiment that undoubtedly reflects a strong majority of Americans, he said, “One more year, or five more years, of U.S. military presence would not have made a difference if the Afghan military cannot or will not hold its own country.”

Indeed, we have heard similar sentiments from Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump, each of whom promised to protect democracy without “nation-building,” even as they tried to do both in Iraq and Afghanistan.