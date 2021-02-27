Clarence Page: A domestic terrorist double-standard problem

She’s not alone with that complaint. In a statement joined by more than 150 prominent civil and human rights organizations, the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights raised serious objections about potential abuses, based on the checkered history of government efforts to root out subversion.

Among other examples, the coalition cites the erosion of due process in the immigration enforcement system in recent years and the USA Patriot Act, enacted after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, which led too often to a climate of fear and hostility against anybody who looked Arab or Muslim.

The late FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover, who infamously targeted Black activist Marcus Garvey in 1919, also created the project COINTELPRO in the 1960s. Among other abuses, it led to harassment of Martin Luther King Jr. and the assassination of Illinois Black Panther leaders Fred Hampton and Mark Clark in 1969. That atrocity, depicted in the new movie “Judas and the Black Messiah,” led to hefty legal settlements for the two victims’ families and a sullying of the FBI’s reputation that still harms its image in Black communities.

Yet we seemed to have learned nothing as a nation, considering the FBI came up with a new domestic terrorism category called the “Black identity extremist” in 2017 during the rise of Black Lives Matter, based on shaky evidence.