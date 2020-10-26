Clarence Page: A 'C'mon, man' moment

Biden similarly cites racial divisions as his reason for running, particularly Trump’s startling suggestion after the 2017 violence between white supremacists and anti-racist protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, that “both sides” were equally at fault.

Trump has denied strongly that he had that message in mind and, as he has declared in numerous speeches this year, “Nobody has done more for the Black community than I have, with the possible exception of Abraham Lincoln.”

Yes, he went there. Again. Trump has been comparing himself to Lincoln in that fashion for months. At the debate, he also called himself the “least racist person in this room.”

Here’s a tip, Mr. President. If you have to make such an unprovable claim, maybe that’s the problem.

At least Trump should be giving props to another fellow Republican, Ulysses S. Grant, who went after the rising Ku Klux Klan during Reconstruction.

Or Democrats such as Harry Truman, who desegregated the military, or my own favorite choice, Lyndon Johnson. He signed the 1964 Civil Rights Act, the 1965 Voting Rights Act and the 1968 Fair Housing Act, all of which opened up new opportunities for my baby boomer generation.