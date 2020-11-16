Cass Sunstein: Slow slog on way to change

Before the public ever gets to see the proposed rule, it is submitted to the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, which coordinates a process called interagency review involving numerous people within the executive branch. (I was OIRA administrator from 2009 to 2012.) That process of scrutiny and review can be intense. It frequently takes two months and can take a lot longer.

When the proposal seems ready, it is formally made available for a period of public comment, sometimes for 60 days and sometimes more, especially if it is complicated and controversial. Usually a lot of people have a lot to say.

Environmental groups might argue that a proposed climate regulation should be strengthened. Coal companies might insist that it should be abandoned or weakened. The whole process takes place in public. For some examples, have a quick look at regulations.gov.

Agencies will spend a lot of time dealing with the comments, above all those that make concrete objections or suggest specific changes. After a period of months and possibly years, they might come up with a final rule, in which they set out, and try to justify, their ultimate choices. The final rule will then be submitted to OIRA for the same extended process of interagency scrutiny and review before the agency is authorized to turn it into binding law.