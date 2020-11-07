Carl Leubsdorf: Win or lose, Trump holds influence

He also showed, to the surprise of the pollsters and the Democrats, an ability to appeal to minorities to a greater extent than was the case four years ago, especially among Cuban Americans in Florida, Hispanics in Texas and younger Black men. Trump's showing among suburban women surpassed dire pre-election forecasts.

Though Trump at age 78 will be older in 2024 than Biden is today, physical or legal impediments might be the only things standing in the way of him seeking to regain the White House in four years. He has already shown the ability to keep himself and his views before the public.

Meanwhile, assuming Biden's lead holds up, the new president would have an early opportunity to show that he meant what he said when he promised to govern as "an American president," not a Democratic one, by reaching out to Republicans in putting together his administration.

In that scenario, McConnell would give an early demonstration of how he plans to approach the new administration when Biden submits his cabinet choices to the Senate for confirmation proceedings.