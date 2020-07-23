Carl Leubsdorf: Honor Lewis by restoring Voting Rights Act

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The last few days have been filled with well-deserved tributes to John Lewis, the last of the great Southern Black leaders who played major roles in leading the civil rights revolution of the 1960s that demolished most legal barriers to equality for all Americans.

In due course, the late Georgia congressman and civil rights icon will be honored by having his name placed on schools and other buildings, perhaps even the National Museum of African American History and Culture, whose construction he was instrumental in achieving.

But members of Congress can create a more immediate memorial to Lewis by enacting the House-passed legislation to restore the key provision that the Supreme Court removed from the 1965 Voting Rights Act seven years ago.

On Sunday, Lewis' good friend, House Democratic Whip James Clyburn of South Carolina, suggested on NBC's "Meet the Press" that the House rename the bill for the late Georgia congressman and re-pass the measure it initially approved last December to put pressure on Senate Republicans and President Donald Trump to accept it.

Other members of the Congressional Black Caucus expressed similar support, but, unfortunately, action still seems unlikely until at least next year, pending the results of November's elections.