Carl Leubsdorf: Fight for heart of GOP

Overshadowing everyone is the former president, who appears vindicated and determined to settle scores with his political enemies. Sitting on the massive war chest he accumulated in the name of fighting the 2020 results, he vowed to campaign in GOP primaries against those who opposed him — senators like Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski and governors like Georgia's Brian Kemp — and has not ruled out 2024.

Trump remains formidable. It’s hardly surprising that, of the seven GOP senators who voted for conviction, three just won reelection and two are retiring. The exceptions are Romney and Murkowski, who survived a multicandidate race in Alaska before.

There are two big uncertainties. One is how Trump himself survives an array of legal threats that could yet sideline him politically. As McConnell noted, “President Trump is still liable for everything he did when he was in office.”

His fate could determine the futures of loyalists like former Vice President Mike Pence and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The second is whether Biden can end the COVID-19 pandemic, restore economic growth and reestablish American global leadership. Successful presidents generally win reelection or, like Ronald Reagan, can help elect their chosen successor.

But while the president deals with the mundane task of governing, the GOP world will continue to be fixated and fascinated by the battle among its three factions.

Carl Leubsdorf writes for the Dallas Morning News.

