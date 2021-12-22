Carl Leubsdorf: Democrats need spending reality check on Build Back Better

Manchin has been inconsistent publicly on which parts of the bill he favors -- and precisely how much spending he’d accept. He maintained Sunday his ceiling was always $1.5 trillion, some $600 billion less than the House-passed bill.

But leaders of the Democratic party’s left wing -- and the White House -- can’t escape some responsibility for the impasse.

They have endangered BBB’s prospects by unrealistically demanding more spending than can pass a 50-50 Senate where administration legislation needs the votes of the two independently minded Democratic moderates, Manchin and Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema.

Now, progressives are demanding an immediate Senate vote, presumably to embarrass Manchin. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says the Senate will vote early next year on “a revised version” of the House bill. If the goal is to pass BBB, those revisions better meet some of Manchin’s demands.

After all, this remains the best chance for Democrats to enact popular portions of their social agenda, like universal pre-kindergarten, added day care support, Medicaid expansion, expanded Obamacare subsidies and a range of environmental measures.