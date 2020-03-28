Carl Leubsdorf: Can coronavirus improve election system?

It is also high time for Congress to act on the House-passed plan to create a universal voter registration system to make registration automatic for citizens when they have dealings with federal or state government agencies, with a proviso they can choose to opt out.

While states should retain their historic responsibility for supervising elections within their boundaries, it is beyond ridiculous that the requirements for voting -- especially in national elections -- differ from state to state for the same election.

So far, 16 states and the District of Columbia have enacted automatic registration systems within their boundaries. As for repeated complaints that such measures could open the way to increased election fraud, the fact is that even those making such claims are unable to point to more than isolated examples of fraudulent voting.

The poster child for false allegations remains President Donald Trump's repeated, unproven charge that Hillary Clinton received millions of fraudulent votes in 2016 and that thousands of out-of-state voters were bused into New Hampshire to swing that state against him. Leaders of both parties there have repeatedly said it's just not true.