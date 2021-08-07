Carl Leubsdorf: Bipartisanship on rise in Congress

A childhood polio survivor, McConnell used leftover campaign funds for ads on 100 Kentucky radio stations calling the vaccines “highly effective” and “a modern medical miracle.”

Partisan acrimony remains on multiple issues from voting rights to immigration. Just last week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy a “moron,” and the GOP leader said, if he becomes speaker, “it will be hard not to hit her” with the gavel.

Still, the Senate’s infrastructure alliance is not the only sign of nascent bipartisanship.

When the House Select Committee on the January 6 insurrection held its first hearing, gripping accounts from Capitol police officers dominated the coverage. But the day’s most significant long-term development was the unified determination among its seven Democrats and two Republicans to pursue that horrific day’s unanswered questions.

In fact, the two GOP members, Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney and Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger, were the most outspoken in vowing to tackle the factor most fraught with political consequences: Trump’s role in the demonstration-turned-riot that sought to keep Congress from certifying his 2020 election defeat.