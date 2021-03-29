Carl Leubsdorf: Biden and the border

At least twice in the last 15 years -- in 2007 during the second Bush administration and in 2013 under the Obama administration -- the pieces were in place for a bipartisan legislative package to replace the current set of ad hoc policies, but the bills failed.

In 2013, the Senate passed a bipartisan plan, only to see it founder in the House because GOP leaders refused to bring a measure to the floor that would rely on Democratic votes to pass.

More recently, during the Trump administration, a narrower compromise collapsed when the former president reversed himself and rejected a bipartisan package combining funding for his cherished anti-immigration wall with a legal path for the thousands of dreamers brought to this country as children.

Upon taking office, Biden fulfilled a campaign promise to propose a comprehensive immigration plan, calling for a path to citizenship for many of the millions of undocumented workers currently in the United States as well as stepped up efforts to help Central American countries reduce the violence that has prompted many to flee.