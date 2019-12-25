Carl Hiaasen: Good life, bad ankle monitor

As a capper, the settlement would not require Weinstein to admit any wrongdoing.

Some of the women who've signed off on the settlement have said they're displeased, but they also know it could be their last shot at being compensated. Weinstein reportedly might soon file for personal bankruptcy -- even though prosecutors say he has sold $60 million worth of real estate in New York.

Not all of Weinstein's accusers will participate in the settlement. An attorney for TV producer Alexandra Canosa, who has stated that Weinstein raped and threatened her, said there is "nothing fair or just" about the agreement.

It's natural to be incensed by a deal that allows a wealthy creep to slither off without paying the victims any of his own money, or even acknowledging responsibility for the pain he has caused.

But settling a messy civil lawsuit is different than beating sexual assault charges in criminal court.

True, most predators aren't rich and surrounded by smart lawyers -- but ask Bill Cosby if that's always helpful when your victims are on the witness stand, telling their stories to a jury.