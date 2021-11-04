Cal Thomas: New 'voodoo economics'

Christian Mysliwiec, commentary editor for The Daily Signal, a publication of the conservative Heritage Foundation, has written an analysis of the $1.75 trillion bill. Here are three of his lowlights:

“Childcare and Pre-K: Actual 10-year cost is likely more than twice the reported cost of $400 billion.

“Obamacare Tax Credit: Actual 10-year cost is likely much more than three times the reported cost of $130 billion.

“Child and Earned Income Tax Credits: Actual 10-year cost is likely more than 10 times the reported cost of $200 billion.

“In total, these programs would likely cost well over $2.3 trillion above the estimate in this framework over 10 years. This excess would be more than $18,700 of new spending per American household.”

This is, to recall a phrase, “voodoo economics.”

Aside from the monetary cost, there would also be a sociological price to pay. Children will be raised with the values of paid daycare workers and without parental love. The measure would discourage work, as we have seen with checks going to people during the pandemic, who have been reluctant to return to their jobs.