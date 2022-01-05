Cal Thomas: Maxwell trial shouldn't be end

The conviction of Ghislaine Maxwell on five of six charges of recruiting and grooming teenage girls for sexual encounters with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein is not and should not be the end of the story. While Maxwell has been held accountable for her actions, the men who engaged in these encounters with underage girls have not, at least not yet. There is speculation Maxwell could strike a bargain with the court for a reduced sentence if she releases the names and possible videos that Epstein shot of some of the men who traveled to his Caribbean Island and New York home.

For too long too many men have escaped accountability for their liaisons with prostitutes and underage girls. While some have faced criminal charges, most appear to have escaped full accountability. When police arrest prostitutes, the “Johns” too often go free, or pay a fine and avoid publicity.

Perhaps one way to discourage this sleazy behavior is to return to a past practice that seemed to work as a deterrent.