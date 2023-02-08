Related to this story

Most Popular

Local View: The sanctity of voting

Local View: The sanctity of voting

When I was in my pre-kindergarten years, probably around 4 years old, my parents would take me to help them vote. I felt it was a great privil…

Local View: Stakes high in search

Local View: Stakes high in search

An opportunity to shape our future and recalibrate our resolve lies ahead for Lincoln and the entire state. The University of Nebraska-Lincoln…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio