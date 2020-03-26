Cal Thomas: Coronavirus provides wake-up call

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

For too long, U.S. businesses have outsourced to China, exploiting their cheap labor to maximize profits. While supply chains are more diversified than ever, it would be a patriotic exercise and in our best interests if we could slowly transition many goods and services back to America.

Nightly Business Report reported last summer what should become a trend: "The pace of companies moving production out of China is accelerating as more than 50 multinationals from Apple to Nintendo to Dell are rushing to escape the punitive tariffs placed by the U.S., according to the Nikkei Asian review."

If President Trump could promise to bring back jobs from overseas, as he did and has, why couldn't he do the same with drugs and other essentials made in China? It could not happen all at once, any more than the outsourcing occurred overnight, but we could begin the process -- and this virus that has infected and affected the world gives our leaders an opportunity to start.

Many of the profits earned by China from U.S. businesses have gone to support its vast military and expand its reach in other parts of the world.