Cal Thomas: A story of lying lips

Don’t tell that to consumers. As The New York Post noted, “Inflation cost American shoppers a whopping $6.2 billion over the holidays, as retailers hiked prices on everything from clothing to groceries and appliances amid soaring demand and persistent supply-chain bottlenecks.” Buttigieg later seemed to partially reverse himself, telling CNN he expected supply chain issues to remain through most of the year, blaming heavy consumer demand. It’s never the fault of politicians and their policies.

The same poll found other bad news for Democrats, who control the White House and both houses of Congress and thus own this: “Seventy-six percent say they think political instability within the country is a bigger danger to the United States compared to the 19 percent who think other countries that are adversaries of the United States are the bigger danger.” Worse, the poll reveals a majority – 58% to 37% – think our democracy is nearing collapse. Why wouldn’t they when they see lawlessness added to our economic woes.

The line from the administration is that the rate of inflation should slow by fall. That is small comfort to those on tight budgets who are having to pay considerably more than they did during the last administration for everything from food to fuel.