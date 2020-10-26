Cal Thomas: A history of bad predictions

During last Thursday’s debate, Joe Biden said his goal as president would be to “transition away from the oil industry.” He has also said the future is in cars powered by electricity. Biden would build 500,000 charging stations across the country. It wasn’t the first time he attacked the oil and job-producing industry in his worship of the cult of “climate change.”

According to Energy Information Administration data, petroleum is America’s No. 1 source of energy, providing approximately 40% of the nation’s power needs. Biden claims oil is also a major pollutant. According to the website IQ Air, the United States ranks 87th out of 98 on a list of the “world’s most polluted countries.” We have done well in reducing pollutants without the overreaching arm of government forcing us into electric cars. We are also now energy independent.

My car gets 22 miles per gallon and can go 400 miles between fill-ups. As of 2016, there were approximately 111,000 gas stations in the U.S. The Bureau of Labor Statistics says they employ about 900,000 people. Would Biden force us to own electric cars and replace all those stations and convert every employee to jobs making windmills, solar panels?