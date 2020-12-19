Ann McFeatters: Climate clock ticking

Yes, Joe Biden has a monumentally difficult job starting Jan, 20. But four of his Cabinet picks may have an even greater uphill battle.

John Kerry, Gina McCarthy, Jennifer Granholm and Pete Buttigieg have to save the world. And not much time to do it.

In the worst year in collective memory, people cannot be faulted for putting climate change down the priority list of crises. But a raft of new reports is chilling in unanimously warning that sooner than we think, it will be too late to act.

As too much snow blankets much of the Midwest and Northeast, the idea of a warming planet seems preposterous. But think back to the killer hurricanes that outnumbered the alphabet. Think of the misery of catastrophic storms that left millions homeless. Think of the droughts and food shortages and disease and tsunamis. Climate change means that extreme weather gets more extreme. And there comes a point where technology and innovation are too late. The damage is done.

According to the United Nations and science researchers around the globe, this is just the beginning. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change says we have only 10 years left to reverse climate change.