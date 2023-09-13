Welcome to 6201 Blackstone Road, your dream home nestled in the prestigious Vintage Heights subdivision. This custom-built 2 story showcases timeless brick architecture, real hardwood floors and offers the perfect blend of elegance and comfort. This spacious residence spans an impressive 4,233 sq ft. It rests on a lush .28-acre lot with manicured landscaping and backs to Mendoza Park and a bike trail for your activity needs! There are 7 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms and plenty of space in the living room/entertainment areas! In the recently remodeled basement you'll be pleased to find fresh new carpet, LVP flooring and a gorgeous new bathroom. This residence has been cherished and meticulously cared for and reflects a genuine pride of ownership. Are you ready to become the new owner of this big and beautiful home? Imagine sipping your morning coffee on the back deck, immersed in the beauty of the park's greenery. Schedule your showing today!