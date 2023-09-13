Take a look at this beautiful colonial style home in the well desired Fallbrook subdivision! This amazing home boasts almost 6,500 square feet of finished living space, 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms and some exquisite detail. Walk into the grand 2 story entrance with beautiful marble tile flooring which leads to the large kitchen, formal dining room and living area. Main floor also features laundry room, half bath, a guest en suite and so much more. Make your way upstairs to the huge primary bedroom/bath, his and hers closets, another laundry, walk in shower, jacuzzi tub and heated tile floors (in 5 bathrooms). Upstairs also has a large office, two more bedrooms, family room and two entrances onto the amazing covered deck. Downstairs features a large entertainment room, a bar to fit all your needs, workout room, bathroom and two more bedrooms. This home has new paint, flooring, fixtures, a huge garage with new epoxy flooring and finishes you will want to see! Make this your new dream home!