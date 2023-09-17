She's a beauty ~ beautiful older home with lots of character & updates with a large lot. Freshly painted exterior will greet you with a lg covered front porch & a charming porch swing. Interior has had updates restoring the beauty of the wood work and character. Wood floors throughout most the home all refinished. Large living room area/hallway and dining room. All kitchen appliances newer, washer/dryer stay in the 1st floor laundry room off kitchen. Full bathroom on first floor w/updates. 1 Bedroom on 1st floor or use as an office. 2nd level has 4 large bedrooms all w/wood floors. Full bathroom on 2nd floor w/updates. Enclosed porch on 2nd level. Don't miss the finished attic area which has very nice updates, completed in 2021. Includes a family room & multi-use room in attic area (could be that 6th bedroom area). Full basement which has unlimited potential. Lots of Storage. Water heater 2023, 2 new a/c units, furnace 2019, new fans in most rooms & roof 2012. Alley access