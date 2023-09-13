Mary Thommi, M: 402-650-6940, mary.thommi@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Nearly 6 acre magnificent 6 bedrooms in private country setting in the city. This stately home sits on a beautiful acreage in Country Acres, home to just 18 residences. Main floor office, huge concrete deck with gazebo overlooking huge backyard. Plenty of opportunities for new owners with just a few updates to make this rare home their dream home. Interior of home was gutted & rebuilt in 2005 due to a fire. Expansive upstairs library overlooks the main floor party room. Huge party room with bar. Spacious living areas & huge bedrooms. Huge basement with indoor pool & exercise room. Sprawling yet quiet backyard with tennis court and picnic area. Space for an out door pool. HOA includes water & HOA maintains the 2 wells & 2 septic system. Home needs some TLC.