A beautiful ranch-style acreage is sprawling on 10 acres of land, offering the perfect blend of classic charms & modern touches. The 1st Owners built this farmhouse in 1920, and a whole house added in 1995 provides more living space for 6 oversized bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, & 4 stall garages. The recently-renovated main floor features an open-concept layout that connects the living room, dining room, and kitchen, perfect for entertaining and gathering. The primary suite offers a stunning en-suite bathroom completely remodeled with new flooring, vanity, stand-alone tub, & separate shower. The spacious basement has new carpet and paint. The main-floor bathrooms were recently updated. Enjoy access to your own fabulous apple orchard and private fishing pond; this property is part of the highly desired Norris School District. It also locates within minutes of Wagon Train Lake and Recreation and the new South Lincoln Beltway. The Sellers offer 1 Year Home Warranty. A MUST SEE!!!