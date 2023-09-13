Interlochen is a private cul de sac neighborhood of 8 homes. Come see an exceptional home with an updated traditional floor plan. Beautiful foyer to welcome guests and huge family room and kitchen for a crowd to eat it in. Formal dining, a formal living room/office/music room. Laundry shares it's room with drop station to corral the incoming book bags, briefcases, coats and boots. Sunroom for year round sunshine, plus deck and playhouse/shed in the fenced back yard of this large 1/3 acre lot. FIVE BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS! Primary bedroom is full ensuite with huge bathroom and closet. Second bedroom is adjacent to the primary bedroom. Third and fourth share a Jack & Jill bath, Fifth has private bath, closet/dressing area, back staircase to kitchen. Daylight basement has huge rec room with great wet bar, nonconforming 6th bedroom/office w daylight windows, full bath with whirlpool tub, don't miss the sauna, great storage. Beautiful curb appeal, side load 3 car garage. A special find!