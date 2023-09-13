Stunning 1 owner acreage-like setting located in one of East Lincolns finest neighborhoods. This ranch-style home features over 4400 total finished SF and has 5 bedrooms, 4 bathroom areas and a 4-stall deep garage with 2 basement access points. There is potential to add 2 additional bedrooms also very easily in the loft area for 7 total bedrooms. The open floorplan is optimally designed for entertainment and for taking advantage of the beautiful views the neighborhood offers. Extreme convenience to the recently renovated Hillcrest Country Club and all that SE Lincoln has to offer. The home was built far above the standard construction practices and has been extremely well cared for. Homes in this area rarely come available and this is a once in a lifetime opportunity.