Welcome to this charming 5-bedroom, 2-bath ranch home with a detached tandem garage. You'll appreciate the peace of mind that comes with newer upgrades, including a furnace, AC, and water heater. These additions ensure comfort and energy efficiency year-round. Nearly all windows have been replaced in the last 8 years. The fully finished basement adds valuable living space, perfect for recreation, a home office, or additional storage. The detached tandem garage adds extra value, offering ample storage space and flexibility for your vehicles and hobbies. Don't miss this opportunity to own a move-in-ready home. Schedule a viewing today and make this house your forever home!
5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $240,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Welcome home to this beautiful two story, 4 bedroom, 5 bath home! The cozy den/office at the front of the home provides a quiet workspace with…
David Potter, M: 402-943-7343, dpotter@pjmorgan.com, https://www.pjmorgan.com - Rare acreage listing 20 minutes west of Lincoln with quick int…
Updated 3 bed, 2 bath in Maple Grove - Mobile Home Park. Lot rent includes water, sewer, trash and amenities. Lot rent approx. $565 a month.
Mary Thommi, M: 402-650-6940, mary.thommi@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Nearly 6 acre magnificent 6 bedrooms in private country setti…
Welcome to 6201 Blackstone Road, your dream home nestled in the prestigious Vintage Heights subdivision. This custom-built 2 story showcases t…