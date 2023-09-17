If you are looking to purchase a home or an investment property, this is a perfect opportunity for you! This property comes with a major refresh and many brand-new big-ticket items such as a new furnace, new AC, new water heater, new 200A breaker box with updated electrical, new water service from home to street, new stove, new dishwasher, new kitchen cabinets, new flooring, and new carpet. 3/4 of the foundation was rebuilt along with new gutters on the exterior. On the main floor, this low maintenance home contains tall ceilings, living room and dining room, laundry room, kitchen, bathroom, and 2 bedrooms. You will never have to leave the main floor! This home has much to offer as a single-family home or potential for a reliable rental. Do not miss out and schedule your showing today! Agent is related to Sellers Legal Description: CHASES (S S) SUBDIVISION, BLOCK 2, LOT 5 Taxes:$1,919.62 Address: 1619 Washington St., Lincoln, NE 69502