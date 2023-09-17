Ruben Gomez, M: 531-223-1038, gomezr@nebraskarealty.com, https://www.nebraskarealty.com - Prime Investment Opportunity in Lincoln's Heart! Ideal for investors or those looking to occupy one unit and rent the other, this duplex is set on a spacious corner lot and features a 2-car garage and a covered front porch for outdoor living. Each unit boasts a separate entrance, central A/C, and furnace, ensuring easy management. The exterior's durable siding and high basement walls add to its appeal. The first unit, at 2672 S 12th St, offers 2 bedrooms and an office on the main floor. The second unit, at 1210 Hill St., includes 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom upstairs. Both have fully equipped kitchens. Utilities are separately metered for electricity and gas, while a single water meter serves both units. The property has seen various updates over the years, including electrical, plumbing, roof, gutters, and doors. Its flexible floor plan allows for an easy conversion into a single-family home. A diam