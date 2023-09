Welcome to 5019 Leighton Ave. This five-bed two-bath house is a great investment property. Rent is at $1,600/month for August and September and then increases to $1,800 for the remainder of the 12 month lease. Newer vinyl windows and siding and two newer furnaces. Two detached one-stall garages. Two beds and a full bath on the main floor and three beds and full bath on the second floor. Great location. Call today to schedule your showing.