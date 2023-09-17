Welcome to this charming and meticulously maintained residence! As you approach, you will love the fully fenced yard and covered porch that greets you. Inside, the main floor features stunning hardwood flooring and exquisite woodwork, creating an inviting ambiance throughout. This home offers a nice layout with two cozy bedrooms, a spacious family room, a full bathroom, an elegant dining area, a functional kitchen that includes all of the the appliances with a bonus storage or pantry area for added convenience, ensuring everything has its place. Descending to the basement, you'll discover three additional bedrooms providing ample space for family and guests, a 3/4 bathroom, spacious laundry room that even includes the washer and dryer. Convenience extends to ample off-street parking with easy access via the paved alley. A new HVAC system and windows plus much more, this is perfect for a personal residence or a great addition to an investment portfolio. Call today to schedule a tour!