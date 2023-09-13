Welcome to 11740 Greyhawk Circle. Located minutes from city limits and over 3 acres, this custom-built home in Whispering Creek offers seclusion and almost 6,200 finished sf. From hickory floors to alder wood doors, no expense was spared. The views cannot be beat with floor to ceiling windows! The main floor has an open floor plan with a gorgeous kitchen, two pantries, formal and informal dining, living room with soaring ceilings, large office, and HUGE primary suite. This suite has everything you need: fireplace, soaking tub, walk-in shower, and tons of closet space with laundry. The walkout basement allows the entertaining to continue with a theater, large wet bar, workout room, 4 bedrooms, and pool drop zone. Once outside, you'll love the covered outdoor kitchen with fireplace and deck overlooking your 20' x 46' pool. If the attached garage is not enough, you can store additional toys in your heated and cooled 1,500 sf drive-through outbuilding. Call today for a private showing!