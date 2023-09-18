Nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac, in the quaint town of Hickman, you will find the grander of this beautifully maintained 2 story walkout home calling you to come in, close the door and relax. Wood floors, beefy staircase, solid 6 panel doors, granite countertops, custom pull out drawers in pantry, reassures those that enter this is a quality built home. You can hear the family clamoring over a recipe in the kitchen as you hear the music from the study off the hall, all while visitors sit and visit next to the warmth of the fireplace. Cubbies in hall with bath and extra closet allows for everything to have its place. Invite friends and family to be entertained and watch the big game in your newly carpeted basement with wet bar. Room to grow, 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms with laundry on 2nd floor. With an acreage feel, with over a half acre to call your own, the underground sprinklers make for a plush yard and plenty of room for gardening to your hearts content. Solid home, quality built!