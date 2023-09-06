Welcome to this incredible 1.5 story home customized to perfection, offering exceptional style, craftsmanship & detail throughout. Nestled on almost 5 acres in Fox Run Estates, this property boasts an impressive floor plan w/nearly 6,000 sq ft of finish, providing ample room for comfortable living & entertaining. In the chef's kitchen, you'll find a large island, smart appliances, butler’s pantry, coffee bar, & both formal & informal dining areas. Living room is off the kitchen. The primary suite is luxurious w/enormous closet, spa-like bath w/huge tile shower & soaking tub, facing vanities w/custom mirror, & a makeup vanity. Additionally, the main level features a bedroom, full bath, laundry, & ½ bath. The 2nd level features an office, ¾ bath, & misc room. The walkout lower level features a family room, wet bar, rec area, 3 bedrooms, jack & jill bath, full bath, & 2nd laundry. Out back you’ll find a partially covered deck & limestone retaining walls, overlooking mature trees.