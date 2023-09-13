Mid Century Modern, an era of flawless design. Enter this home and marvel at the original built in's, the wood detail, vaulted ceilings, large open spaces and the gorgeous fire place that anchors the main living space all keeping the mid century integrity very much intact. Large windows surround you reflecting light off of the new tile floors. Even more natural light pours in from the large sunroom. The kitchen is fun and fresh with pops of color in the new backsplash plus new appliances. This home has 4BR's up plus 2 non conforming rooms with large windows below grade, 4 BA's and so much space. Thoughtful upgrades include interior paint, fabulous wall paper's, tiled shower, new carpet and flooring, light fixtures, full exterior paint, new driveway, patio, sidewalk, beautiful new garage doors and a fully fenced backyard. Spin your favorite vinyl, grab your favorite drink and be in awe that you can call this home. Call today for a private showing