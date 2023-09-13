David Potter, M: 402-943-7343, dpotter@pjmorgan.com, https://www.pjmorgan.com - Rare acreage listing 20 minutes west of Lincoln with quick interstate access. This expansive ranch property of over 4,000 finished square feet sits on just shy of 30 acres. Take in the breathtaking views in every direction this pre-inspected property provides. Hard-surfaced roads ushers you up to a south facing all-brick rambler that is ready for its next chapter. Impeccably cared for by the second-generation owners, this home is clean as a whistle. Every room is generous in size, yet the home feels cozy and peaceful. The main floor alone boasts over 3,400 sqft of living space including 4 bedrooms & 3 baths. Primary suite with walk-in-closet & whirlpool tub. Large mud room w/ laundry. The basement features a great rec room and bonus flex/non-conforming bedroom. Tons of storage, three car garage + 850 sqft out-building. NEW roof to be installed prior to close. Updated plumbing, electrical, HVACThe land is re