Home has been pre inspected ask agent for the report. If you are looking for a close in acreage property with a huge shop and a pool then look no more. Welcome to 2001 N 98 st, this lovely on the outside and even more stunning on the inside! This 1.5 story acreage on the east edge of Lincoln is a showstopper. From the spacious kitchen and custom finished cabinetry to the open family room and 2-sided fireplace; its all here. There is a large formal dining room that can easily accommodate any size family gathering, but don't forget the cozy den that looks out on the countryside. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms and a 14x12 dream master closet and bath. Three stall garage plus a 50x50 outbuilding with 6" cement floor and extra tall doors that allow RV or large truck storage. Basement is finished and has two sleeping areas and one bath in addition to a 450' cement storage area. If there already wasn't everything you could imagine, there is a 20x32 in-ground pool with a new liner.