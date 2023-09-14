Come see this 4 bedroom, 2 bath mobile home. Lot rent approx. $625 per month, includes water, sewer, and trash.
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $69,500
Welcome home to this beautiful two story, 4 bedroom, 5 bath home! The cozy den/office at the front of the home provides a quiet workspace with…
Mary Thommi, M: 402-650-6940, mary.thommi@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Nearly 6 acre magnificent 6 bedrooms in private country setti…
Welcome to 6201 Blackstone Road, your dream home nestled in the prestigious Vintage Heights subdivision. This custom-built 2 story showcases t…
David Potter, M: 402-943-7343, dpotter@pjmorgan.com, https://www.pjmorgan.com - Rare acreage listing 20 minutes west of Lincoln with quick int…
Tiffany Gray, M: 402-677-1635, tgray@npdodge.com, www.npdodge.com - An amazing house at an amazing price! Almost $200k worth of updates have b…