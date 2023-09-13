Cozy cul-de-sac... 1st Fl: Gorgeous foyer, grand stairwell to the 2nd level. French doors to your home office. Laundry room w/ cabinets, large sink & located next to the 3 stall garage. A formal living room, & formal dining room which wraps around into the open concept kitchen. Kitchen overlooks the informal dining space, massive family room & grand fireplace. Large deck awaiting memories to be made most of the year. Enjoy the backyard oasis, filled with trees, beautiful landscaping, bike trail, breezes & birds singing. Half bath. 2nd Fl: 4 large bedrooms with ample closet space. Each room has a restroom attached which makes the morning rush much more manageable! Primary suite features a jacuzzi tub with a view of the backyard beauty. Bsmt: Home Library? Yes please! This room could be a large non-conforming bedroom, an additional home office or business, or indeed the family library.