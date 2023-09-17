Welcome to this updated Country Club 4 bedroom, 5 bath home, with optional 5th attic bedroom! This home has tree lined streets and private backyard! Enter into beautiful foyer with amazing staircase with hardwood floors! The large living room has hardwoods and has a fireplace to keep cozy in winter and then enter into family room with views of private fenced backyard and patio! Updated kitchen with new appliances is stunning and perfect for entertaining! The large dining room is a favorite for holidays! Downstairs is a large rec room and extra bath! Upstairs are 3 bedrooms and a primary suite (3 new fans and sconces) with primary bath! 3rd floor has optional bedroom/office/den with new carpet throughout! New HVAC system 2021! New security system and new garage door opener w/ safe señor! This home is close to downtown, shopping and trail system! Heart of Country Club Neighborhood!