3838 SHERIDAN has been lovingly and professionally remodeled from head to toe within the past 5 years. EVERY-NOOK-AND-CRANNY! The main floor offers a warm and inviting living room complete with wood burning stove, sun room, a top of the line kitchen and a dining room perfect for family dinners and entertaining guests. There are 3 bedrooms on the second level and 2 gorgeous bathrooms. Upstairs is an amazing space with beautiful built in beds bookcases and desk area. Don't forget the basement complete with stunning gas fireplace, another bath and laundry. If this wasn’t enough 3838 Sheridan is one of 9 homes that share a swimming pool just down the private drive. The HOA covers pool, lawn care & snow removal. This home is about special spaces, porches and gatherings. Literally taking the best of older home character and making it sparkle and function for today!