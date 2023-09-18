Welcome to this spacious 4 bedroom, 4 bath home in a peaceful setting! Enter into a beautiful foyer with high ceilings and hardwoods! Immediately to the left is a large office/den! Then a large dining room and enter into the bright kitchen living room with fireplace and views of the backyard! New range hood just updated in kitchen! Open the sliding door and enjoy the newer deck and pergola and fenced backyard! Upstairs are 2 large bedrooms and primary suite and bathroom with whirlpool tub! Downstairs is an amazing space for recreation! And a 4th bedroom! New water softener and water purification system! All duct just recently cleaned! Plentiful storage room! Plus, the 3 car garage has additional storage space! Close proximity to schools, restaurants and shopping!