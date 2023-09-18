Showings begin Saturday at 10am!!! Porter Ridge beauty near Southpointe Lincoln! Here is an amazingly maintained 2-story stunner in South Lincoln! This home offers 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, formal dining, large kitchen with finished walkout basement! Walking in to large foyer you will see sitting room to your right, formal dining room and kitchen down the hall with staircase going up/down to your left. Half bath is tucked away toward the entrance to the 2-stall garage to complete this front entry area. House has a very nice sized kitchen with eating area that allows access to the deck on the back (East side) of the house over looking a very nice manicured lawn with sunken fire-pit area. A family room completes this area with plenty of room for a tv gathering place. Upstairs you will find 3 nice sized bedrooms and 2 bathrooms; primary suite has more than enough space with attached walk-in closet and primary bath. Walkout basement has large rec room, bedroom, laundry and another bathroom.