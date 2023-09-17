Open House Sunday 1-2:30pm!!!! Sheridan Park Neighborhood Gem! This beautiful traditional 2-story home gives plenty of room over 2000+ sqft of finished living space plus a private backyard fenced in for your enjoyment. The main floor has foyer with coat closet that walks up to amazing wood staircase with natural light shining in from window at the top of stairway. To your right is a formal dining room and left a formal sitting room with stained wood fireplace to spend your cool Fall evenings next to the fire. Through the dining area is a kitchen with nice updates, access to the backyard and private den/tv room. There is also a half bath tucked in around the corner from the kitchen near the entrance to the basement stairway. Upstairs has four nice sized bedrooms, one being larger with sitting area; two bathrooms, one of which has a tiled tub/shower. Off street parking with long driveway and single stall detached garage. Must see to appreciate so call today to set up your viewing!