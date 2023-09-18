MOTIVATED SELLERS - BRING US AN OFFER! Don't miss out on this gem! Tucked away in Colonial Hills, this well-maintained 4-bed, 3-bath house keeps going and going. On the main level you'll find a beautifully updated kitchen with large informal dining area. Updated paint, and flooring throughout. Check out the HUGE primary bedroom with big closets and stunning bath area. The second bedroom boasts a closet complete with laundry hookups and enough space for a full-size washer and dryer. Downstairs there is a large family room with wood-burning fireplace, kitchenette, second laundry room, lots of storage, and a fourth bedroom with it's own bath area. Finally, walkout to a large backyard with underground sprinklers, woodshed, and terraced garden boxes. Complete with maintenance free exterior, and two-car garage, this one is the whole package. Come take a look today!
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $344,965
Related to this story
Most Popular
Welcome this completely updated two-story home in south Lincoln. From the moment you walk in the door you will begin to appreciate all the upd…
Welcome home to this beautiful two story, 4 bedroom, 5 bath home! The cozy den/office at the front of the home provides a quiet workspace with…
David Potter, M: 402-943-7343, dpotter@pjmorgan.com, https://www.pjmorgan.com - Rare acreage listing 20 minutes west of Lincoln with quick int…
Welcome to this charming and meticulously maintained residence! As you approach, you will love the fully fenced yard and covered porch that gr…
Updated 3 bed, 2 bath in Maple Grove - Mobile Home Park. Lot rent includes water, sewer, trash and amenities. Lot rent approx. $565 a month.