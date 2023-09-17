Newly updated kitchen! Welcome to this classic 4 bedroom, 4 bath home located in College View! The hardwoods throughout and classic woodwork make this home stunning! The wrap around porch is perfect for relaxing under the shade trees! Dining room is perfect for entertaining large groups! Upstairs are 3 bedrooms and a sunroom. Laundry is located on second floor! Basement has another bedroom with private entrance, bonus room and full bath. Large yard and 2 car garage! This home is perfect for entertaining and close to shopping and restaurants!