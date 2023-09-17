Welcome home to 2401 S. 9th Street - where a charming turn of the century home meets modern comfort and style! Completely renovated inside and out in 2021 this home was taken down to the studs and redone! As you enter the home, you are greeted by a beautiful original staircase. As you move through the main floor, you will find a large dining room and living room with tons of natural light. Main floor also features the primary bedroom and bathroom, open kitchen, mudroom and laundry room. Upstairs you will find 3 more bedrooms and another bath. Outside features two very large porches to enjoy. This home is situated on a huge corner lot leaving ample space for future expansion and lots of outdoor activities. Don't miss out on this wonderful home, schedule your showing today!