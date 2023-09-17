Discover a timeless 2-story beauty boasting 4+2 beds and 2 baths in the charming Near South neighborhood tucked behind a treelike hedge front for added privacy. This home's multiple bedrooms make it great for large families, and with it's proximity to campus and downtown it is also an amazing college rental property, or AirBnB as well. The main level is a warm embrace with its hardwood floors, formal dining space, cozy living areas, custom built-ins, and fireplaces. The updated kitchen showcases double ovens, making cooking a breeze. Additionally, a bathroom and mudroom are conveniently located on this floor. Upstairs, you'll find the four main bedrooms and another bath. The finished attic adds versatility, ideal for a flex space, office, or an additional guest room. The partially finished basement houses the laundry area, storage, rec room, and office/guest room. Outside, a detached 2-stall garage accessible from the alley, covered front porch and fenced backyard with a patio area.